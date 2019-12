A 77-year-old Harriman man died in a single-vehicle accident in Roane County late Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that David Luttrell had been headed west just before noon Tuesday on Sugar Grove Valley Road when his Nissan pickup left the side of the road in a curve and struck a tree. Luttrell, who was wearing a seat belt, died from his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved and he was the lone occupant of the Nissan.