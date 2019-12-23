Home / Featured / THP: One killed in Thursday crash

Jim Harris

A Thursday afternoon traffic accident in Roane County left one person dead, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Trooper James Capps reports that at around 3:30 pm Thursday, December 19th, 66-year-old Imogene Hamby of Harriman had been attempting to make a left turn out of the Elverton Primitive Baptist Church on Highway 61 to head toward Oliver Springs, when her Oldsmobile Alero pulled into the path of a westbound Mercury Mountaineer driven by 22-year-old Gregory Burgio of Harriman. Burgio attempted to swerve out of the way, but struck Hamby’s car on the left front side, according to the report.

Ms. Hamby, according to the report, was injured,, despite wearing her seat belt. Burgio was not wearing a seat belt, and was injured in the crash.

The passenger in Hamby’s car, 69-year-old Ellis Hamby of Wartburg, was also not wearing a seat belt, and died as the result of his injuries.

Burgio is facing charges of failure to wear a seat belt, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.

