THP: One dead in Christmas motorcycle accident

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one person died and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Clinton Highway. Knox County emergency crews responded to the crash in the 6800 block of Clinton Highway just before 6 pm on Christmas.

The THP identified the man who died as 60-year-old Wayde West of Manassas, Virginia. Troopers say that he was driving the motorcycle with a passenger who was hospitalized with what were described as serious injuries.

Investigators say the motorcycle lost control and crossed the double yellow line, striking the rear of a Chevrolet Silverado., the driver of which was not injured.

Both motorcycle riders were both wearing helmets.



