THP: Jellico man killed in Sunday crash

A Jellico man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 63 in Scott County on Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Christopher Elliott of Jellico had been headed west in a Ford Fusion shortly after 5 pm Sunday when his vehicle crossed over the center line and I nto the path of an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup. The two vehicles collided, and the pickup ended up on its roof.

Elliott was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital and the THP report states that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Dodge, 19-year-old Devin Day of Pioneer, was injured in the wreck, but his passenger, another 19-year-old man, was not hurt. Both of them were wearing seat belts, according to the THP.