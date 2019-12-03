Home / Local News / THP: Jellico man killed in Sunday crash

THP: Jellico man killed in Sunday crash

Jim Harris 10 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

A Jellico man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 63 in Scott County on Sunday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 31-year-old Christopher Elliott of Jellico had been headed west in a Ford Fusion shortly after 5 pm Sunday when his vehicle crossed over the center line and I nto the path of an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup. The two vehicles collided, and the pickup ended up on its roof.

Elliott was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital and the THP report states that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Dodge, 19-year-old Devin Day of Pioneer, was injured in the wreck, but his passenger, another 19-year-old man, was not hurt. Both of them were wearing seat belts, according to the THP.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Report: Crane-building company coming to Clinton

According to the Clinton Courier News, a Texas-based company that manufactures custom-designed cranes and other …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.