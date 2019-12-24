Terry Wayne Lowe age 54 from Clinton, TN passed away on December 17, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. TN. He was born on July 31, 1965 to the late James Donald Lowe and Naomi Boley. Terry is from Anderson County. He enjoyed Florida football, watching wrestling, fishing and loved his cat, Angel. Terry is preceded in death by his father, James Lowe; Sisters, Gloria Goodman and Vickey Wallace. Terry is survived by his mother, Naomi Boley; Brothers, Curtis Lowe, James Lowe, Lane Lowe and LeRoy Lowe, Dennis Hillard and Nicole Cox and Matt Hillard and Jamie; Sisters, Helen Echnoz, Amanda Seiber, Donna Lowe and Arlene Armes and husband Robert and Marie Hillard; aunts, Avon Knox, Aileene Pyles and husband Claude, Brenda Pyles, Rosie Cherry and husband Bobby and Louise Hill and husband Woody; nieces, Daisy Armes, Ashlynn Armes, Emma Hillard , Lindsay Allen, Madison Clark , Megan Lowe, Kim Lowe, Heather Armes husband Cody and Tiffany Mason; brother in law, Ronnie Wallace; Special Friends, Fred White, Roy Smith and Mary. Services for Mr. Lowe will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 PM until time of funeral service at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary. Grave side services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Glen Foust Cemetery in Lake City, TN, serving as pallbearers will be Matt, Dennis, Tommy, Robert, Micheal and Donna.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to Jones Mortuary 375 N. Main St. Clinton, TN 37716 865-457-1515

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tn is in charge of all the arrangements of Terry Wayne Lowe.