TBI: Three charged with assault at Campbell Jail

The TBI said Wednesday that an investigation by its Special Agents led to the indictment of three men in connection to an assault that occurred at the Campbell County Jail earlier this year.

In a release, the TBI said they were called in July by 8th District Attorney Jared Effler to investigate an alleged assault at the jail said to have occurred on June 2nd. Their investigation determined that 24-year-old Justin Crabtree, who was employed as a Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy, had assaulted a man who was being booked. Two other officers, 20-year-old Sean Brown and 23-year-old Dakota Williams, were also said to be present during the incident.

Wednesday, the Campbell County grand jury indicted Crabtree on one count each of aggravated assault and official oppression, and charged Brown and Williams with one count each of official misconduct, official oppression and assault by presentment. Crabtree surrendered to authorities Wednesday night and was booked on a $10,000 bond, while Brown and Williams were both released on their own recognizance.

In a media release, the Sheriff’s Office stated that they “have been aware of this investigation and have fully cooperated from the beginning and will continue to until its conclusion.”

In that release, the CCSO said that the incident began with a suspicious person call in the early-morning hours of June 2nd in the Wildwood Circle area of LaFollette. When deputies arrived, they made contact with Nathan Ling, who fled on foot when they approached him. In the release, officials say that “Ling was only taken into custody after running into a parked vehicle and rendering himself unconscious. Deputies immediately called for medical personnel to evaluate Ling. When paramedics arrived,. Ling was conscious and had reengaged in fighting with deputies.”

After being subdued again, Ling was taken to the Campbell County Jail, where Ling “became even more aggressive, attempting to bite, kick and spit on deputies. During this struggle former Deputy Justin Crabtree struck Ling in the face.“

A total of four officers were required to get Ling back into compliance, according to the release.

Justin Crabtree (TBI)

Sean Brown (TBI)

Dakota Williams (TBI)