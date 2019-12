Take Charge Fitness at 1921 North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton will be hosting a Zumba Fitness Party for Charity Event on Saturday, December 14th from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Everyone nis welcome to come experience “Loud Liz” Harding with Zumba Fitness from 11:30 to 12:30, and Zumba Sentao from 12:30-12:45 pm.

All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society, and a minimum $5 donation is requested. If you have any questions, please contact Take Charge Fitness at 865-457-8237.