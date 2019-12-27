Suspicious bag shuts down Norris Dam Bridge

TVA and the Knox County Bomb Squad responded after a suspicious bag was found on the bridge over Norris Dam on Thursday.

TVA says that they called in the Bomb Squad out of an “abundance of caution” after the discovery at around 3 pm. Law enforcement officials investigated and determined that the bag did not pose a danger to the public or to the dam itself.

Local sheriff’s deputies and TVA Police officers closed off access to 441 over the Dam while the investigation took place, and the road was reopened shortly before 9 pm Thursday.