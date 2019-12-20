Statewide unemployment dips in November

Data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) shows a 0.1 of a percentage point decrease in unemployment when compared to the previous month, setting the new rate at 3.3 percent.

The current seasonally adjusted rate is close to the historically low unemployment rate Tennessee marked earlier this year. In February, the rate dropped to an all-time low of 3.2 percent and remained there for three consecutive months. In a year to year comparison, Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate mirrors the rate from November 2018.

Unemployment nationwide dropped in November. The United States’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.5 percent, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than it was in October. Over the past year, nationally, unemployment declined from 3.7 percent to 3.5 percent.

Related