State releases county-by-county unemployment data

Unemployment dropped in more than one-third of Tennessee’s 95 counties in November, according to newly released data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Rates decreased in 38 counties, remained the same in 24 counties, and unemployment increased in 33 counties during the month.

The new data shows there are 91 counties across the state with rates less than 5 percent and only four counties with rates greater than 5 percent.

“It’s very encouraging to have so many counties with unemployment rates below 5 percent during November,” said TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord. “As we moved closer to the busy holiday season, more Tennesseans were taking home paychecks, which is the ultimate goal.”

Williamson County has the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.2 percent. That figure is down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October.

Clay County experienced an increase in unemployment, giving the county the state’s highest unemployment rate. Its rate jumped from 5.2 percent in October to 5.9 percent in November.

Hancock, Hardeman, and Bledsoe counties follow Clay County with rates of 5 percent.

Locally, Anderson County saw a decrease of two-tenths of a percentage point between October and November, falling from 3.3% to 3.1% last month.

Rates stayed the same in Campbell County (at 4.2%), Knox County (2.6%), and in Roane County (3.5%) in that same time period, while unemployment ticked up slightly in both Morgan and Union Counties, which both went from 3.4% unemployment in October to 3.5% last month.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment was down 0.1 of a percentage point when compared to October, setting the November 2019 rate at 3.3 percent. The United States’ unemployment rate for November is 3.5 percent, 0.1 of a percentage point lower than it was in October.

The November 2019 unemployment data for each of Tennessee’s counties can be found by following this link.