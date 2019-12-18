State Parks offering First Hikes Jan. 1

Tennessee State Parks will usher in the New Year with First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.

The free, guided hikes are available at all state parks with the exception of Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, which hosts the annual New Year’s Eve event in Nashville.

“The New Year is a time many Tennesseans will make resolutions to be more active, and the First Day Hikes are a great way to fulfill that,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “The hikes range from nice strolls to rugged terrain, so we hope everyone will consider this outstanding way to welcome in 2020.”

Each hike is led by an experienced park ranger and is part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes in all 50 states.

Specific information about each of the hikes at Tennessee State Parks can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/first-day-hikes/.

Tennessee State Parks host a series of Signature Hikes each year. They include First Day Hikes, Spring Hikes in March, National Trails Day Hikes in June, National Public Lands Day Hikes in September, and After-Thanksgiving Hikes the day after Thanksgiving.

January 1

10:00am – 12:00pm

Norris Dam State Park is excited to kick off 2020 by offering ranger-led healthy hikes throughout the year. This hike will kick off the “Norris Dam 84-Mile Challenge.” Participants are challenged to mountain bike, hike, horseback ride or paddle trails within Norris Dam State Park, TVA Trails, and Norris Watershed Trails during 2020. “Norris Dam 84-Mile Challenge” booklets are available at the Norris Dam State Park Visitor Center or by visiting our website.

On Wednesday, January 1st at 10:00 a.m. Join Ranger Trent for a 2.5 mile round-trip hike along the Elkins Trail, which is located atop the park’s highest point near the rim of the West Campground. This moderate to strenuous trail gradually descends down a ridge, that showcases unique rock features, to a scenic cove that overlooks beautiful Norris Lake. Participants should meet at the Andrew’s Ridge Trailhead, which is located on your left before entering the West Campground. Please wear weather appropriate clothing, sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water. For more information, please contact the Norris Dam State Park Visitor Center at 865-425-4500.

Meet at: Norris Dam West Camp Ground

Park Ranger Trent Ellen

Phone:865-425-4500

Email: trent.ellen@tn.gov