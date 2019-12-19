Home / Featured / Social media, cooperation lead to arrest of theft suspect

Social media, cooperation lead to arrest of theft suspect

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection to the theft of a trailer from a location on the Knox/Anderson County line after what the Sheriff’s Office called “incredible teamwork” between members of the community and investigators.

Tuesday, someone posted video on Facebook of a man backing into the driveway of a home in the Karns area, hooking up the utility trailer to a white SUV and driving off, all in broad daylight. The video was shared hundreds of times on social media, and on Wednesday, tips generated online led deputies to arrest 27-year-old Christopher Hutchison of Knox County.

On its own Facebook page, the ACSD gave particular credit to one deputy, as well as concerned citizens, writing, “Deputy James Presson did an amazing job working with these amazing folks.”

As of Thursday morning, Hutchison remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on charges out of Knox County, with local charges also said to be pending.

