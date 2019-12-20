Home / Featured / Secret City Half Marathon, 5K donate to CASA
From left to right: Stephanie Applegate, CASA Board President; Kesha Waters, CASA Executive Director; Hannah Fatheree, Explore Oak Ridge Events Manager & SCHM Race Director; Ron Shelton, CASA Board Member

Secret City Half Marathon, 5K donate to CASA

(SCHM press release) The 11th annual Secret City Half Marathon & 5k was held on November 16th at Melton Lake Peninsula. The 2019 races welcomed over 900 participants from the east Tennessee region all the way to California.

Thanks to numerous participants and on behalf of Explore Oak Ridge, the Secret City Half Marathon & 5k is proud to donate $3,800 to CASA of the Tennessee Heartland. CASA of the Tennessee Heartland exists to provide a voice and hope to abused and neglected children in the community. The money raised from the 2019 Secret City Half Marathon & 5k will go to support the mission of CASA.

Thanks to the 2019 sponsors, such as Rogers Group and WNOX, the Secret City races are able to provide an unforgettable race experience for runners, while giving back to the community. A full list of sponsors can be found at www.secretcityhalfmarathon.com.

The 2020 race will be held on November 21st at Melton Lake Peninsula. Check out the Facebook and Instagram pages for specials and updates.

