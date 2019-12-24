Home / Obituaries / Ruby Evelyn Davis, age 81 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton

Ruby Evelyn Davis, age 81 of Knoxville formerly of Clinton passed away at her residence on Sunday, December 22, 2019.   Throughout her life she loved gardening, growing flowers, quilting, studying and watching the weather, listening to all kinds of music, and the encyclopedia.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard M Davis; parents, Kelly & Ethel Slover; children, Stephen H. Davis, Lisa R. Champion, and Charles E. Davis; siblings, Mary Ruth Fox, Betty Pickrell, Bernice Varner, Hazel Disney, Edna Norman, Claretta Davis, J.D. Slover; granddaughter, Rachael Rhyne;
She is survived by:
Daughter, Glori & husband Gordon Bright; sister, Linda & husband James Lindsay; son-in-law, Terry Champion; granddaughter, Hannah Champion & husband Aaron Taylor; great granddaughter, Halo Champion Taylor; grandchildren, Noah & Gracie Davis; grandchildren’s mother & step father, Mary & Chuck Miller; grandson, Joshua Bright; great Grandsons, Brandon Everett & Justin Dillard; many special nieces and nephews, including Janice Hughes and Eddie Varner.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Randy Troutman officiating.  The family will have a graveside service 2:00 pm, Friday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

