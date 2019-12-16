Home / Obituaries / Robert W. (Bob) Godette

Robert W. (Bob) Godette

Robert W. (Bob) Godette, born December 13, 1929 in Ballstan Spa, NY to Charles and Katherine Godette, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 89 in Oak Ridge, TN. 
Bob served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1951.  He was a gunner on a B-29 Bomber where he earned a Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Star.  In 1955, he began working as a mechanic for United Airlines and that brought him to East Tennessee upon his retirement in 1985.
 He was married to Adriana Butters with whom he had three daughters before their divorce, then later married Dorothy Bridges Byars who passed away in May of 2019.
He is survived by his three daughters, Charlotte (Al) Humphrey, Rebecca Young, and Adriana (Tom) Armstrong; and two grandsons, Bruce James Pauly and Stephen C. Pauly.
At Bob's request there will be no services.

