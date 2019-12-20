Home / Featured / Roane man sentenced to 81 years on child rape charges

Roane man sentenced to 81 years on child rape charges

Thursday, a Roane County man was sentenced to 81 years in prison following his conviction earlier this year on three counts of child rape.

56-year-old William Eric Brownlow was convicted in October following a three-day trial in Roane County Criminal Court. Thursday, Special Judge Sandra Donaghy, who was appointed to hear the case after Judge Sidney Wicks recused himself due to previous instances where he had presided in child custody and divorce proceedings involving Brownlow, sentenced him to 27 years behind bars on each of the three charges, and ordered they be served consecutively.

The victim’s witness statement was read aloud in court, and in it the victim wrote in part, “This man took my childhood. It’s something I can never get back.”

