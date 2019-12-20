Home / Local News / Roane County man pleads to tax evasion

Roane County man pleads to tax evasion

Thursday, a Roane County man pleaded guilty to charges that he evaded paying sales tax on a pickup truck by providing false information when he registered the vehcile at the County Clerk’s office.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue says that Travis Lynn Lively pleaded guilty to the crimes on Thursday, and was ordered to pay $5321.05 in restitution. He was arrested in June following an investigation by the Revenue Department’s Special Investigations Division, which resulted in an indictment on four counts of tax evasion, which is a Class E felony.

