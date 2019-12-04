Road work to affect portion of Rutgers Ave. in Oak Ridge

The City of Oak Ridge’s Public Works Department issued an advisory to drivers about road work that will impact a section of Rutgers Avenue beginning on Wednesday, December 4th (today), and continuing for approximately three weeks.

During the project, crews working under contract for the city will be conducting subgrade repairs, paving and restriping of the northbound lanes of Rutgers Avenue. Lanes will be closed intermittently while paving and other work is underway, according to the city’s announcement.

The affected section of Rutgers runs from the first intersection with Manhattan Avenue (near Walmart parking lot) to the second intersection with Manhattan Avenue (near Food City parking lot). Repairs will also be made on a small section of the southbound lanes near Walmart. Additionally, sidewalks in the area may be affected while curb and gutter repairs are made.

Drivers can use Manhattan Avenue as well as North and South Purdue Avenues as detours to access residences or ORNL Federal Credit Union during the lane closure periods.

Local traffic, pedestrians and cyclists are urged to use extreme care and caution when traveling in this area. Please take alternate routes whenever possible.

In the release, the city says that it apologizes for any inconvenience the lane closures may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please note that all road work is subject to change based on weather or other unforeseen conditions.

Questions about street resurfacing or any other Public Works project can be directed to the department by calling (865) 425-1875 or sending an email to PubWorksDis@oakridgetn.gov.