Report: Crane-building company coming to Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 148 Views

According to the Clinton Courier News, a Texas-based company that manufactures custom-designed cranes and other “materials-handling” equipment will bring as many as 50 jobs to Clinton when it opens its newest manufacturing facility in the building formerly occupied by Rexnord on JD Yarnell Industrial Parkway early next year.

Ace World Companies will expand the old Rexnord plant by some 55,000 square feet, with an investment of some $5.6 million, according to the report in last week’s paper, which also says that the company will moving its current operation in East Tennessee from Knoxville to Clinton in January or February.

When we learn more specifics about when the new facility will open, and when potential employees can apply for jobs at the new facility, we will share it with you on the air and online.

