Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder of Greenway closures during final fall hunt in Oak Ridge

Reminder of Greenway closures during final fall hunt in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 7 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has one remainingquota hunt on the Oak Ridge Wildlife Management Area this fall that will require the closure of some greenways and park areas.

The Gallaher Bend Greenway, North Boundary Greenway, Haw Ridge Park, and the section of Melton Lake Greenway adjacent to Haw Ridge Park will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, December 7 and 8. The hunts are open only to those with a valid TWRA quota permit.

Anyone who does not possess a quota hunt permit is asked to stay out of these areas on the hunt dates. Signs will be posted in the affected areas to notify the public of the closure.

For additional information, contact the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 or the TWRA Region IV Office at (423) 587-7037.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ASAP, partners hosting substance-free movie night

(ASAP of Anderson press release) Local youth and families are invited to pack the Oak …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.