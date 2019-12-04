Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Clinton Christmas activities Friday, Saturday

Reminder: Clinton Christmas activities Friday, Saturday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 58 Views

This Friday and Saturday, December 6th and 7th, Clinton is the place to be for holiday shopping and fun. Everyone is invited to come into town and check out special events on Friday evening and to stick around for Saturday’s Christmas Parade.

Friday’s event in downtown Clinton will be the Cookie Crawl, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Merchants Association, which will include free cookies from area businesses and much more, according to organizers. That event will start at 5 pm and end at 8 pm, with downtown merchants staying open a little later than normal and holding special sales to help you knock out your holiday shopping, as well as food trucks on Market Street, and Christmas carolers. Train rides for the kids will be available for a $1 donation between 5:30 and 7:30 pm and the Market Street Christmas Tree will be lit at 6:15. As an extra special bonus, the man of the hour himself, Santa Claus, will pay a visit to Market Street from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, at the Clinton Community Center, the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting event will run from 5 to 8 pm, with cookies and hot chocolate provided by Timely Topics and the inaugural Chili Cook-Off, where, for just $5, you can sample each entry and choose your favorite to be crowned the Best Chili in Town. Proceeds from the Cook-Off will benefit the United Way of Anderson County. Also this year, the city has a Toys for Tennessee Kids collection box set up so you can donate a new, unwrapped toy to a child in need.
Saturday night’s Christmas Parade will begin at 6:00 in downtown Clinton, following its traditional route with this year’s theme “A Small Town Christmas.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Three juveniles charged with making threats in Campbell

Three juveniles are facing charges in Campbell County today after allegedly making a threat against …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.