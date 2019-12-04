Reminder: Clinton Christmas activities Friday, Saturday

This Friday and Saturday, December 6th and 7th, Clinton is the place to be for holiday shopping and fun. Everyone is invited to come into town and check out special events on Friday evening and to stick around for Saturday’s Christmas Parade.

Friday’s event in downtown Clinton will be the Cookie Crawl, sponsored by the Historic Downtown Merchants Association, which will include free cookies from area businesses and much more, according to organizers. That event will start at 5 pm and end at 8 pm, with downtown merchants staying open a little later than normal and holding special sales to help you knock out your holiday shopping, as well as food trucks on Market Street, and Christmas carolers. Train rides for the kids will be available for a $1 donation between 5:30 and 7:30 pm and the Market Street Christmas Tree will be lit at 6:15. As an extra special bonus, the man of the hour himself, Santa Claus, will pay a visit to Market Street from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, at the Clinton Community Center, the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting event will run from 5 to 8 pm, with cookies and hot chocolate provided by Timely Topics and the inaugural Chili Cook-Off, where, for just $5, you can sample each entry and choose your favorite to be crowned the Best Chili in Town. Proceeds from the Cook-Off will benefit the United Way of Anderson County. Also this year, the city has a Toys for Tennessee Kids collection box set up so you can donate a new, unwrapped toy to a child in need.

Saturday night’s Christmas Parade will begin at 6:00 in downtown Clinton, following its traditional route with this year’s theme “A Small Town Christmas.”