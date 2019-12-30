Rachel Mae Bennett, age 87, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at The Waters of Clinton. She was born in Wallins Creek, KY to the late John and Mossie Meadors Moore. In addition to her parents, Rachel is preceded in death by, husbands, Delmar Webb and Milton Harris; sons, Michael and Gary Webb; and several brothers and sisters.



Survived by:

Children……Brenda Dyer, Darlene Williams, Debbie Spears, Russell Bennett and Anthony Harris

Several brothers, sisters and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Donnie Wallace officiating. Rachel’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00PM.

www.holleygamble.com