Plateau Partnership Park receives Site Development Grant funding

Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that ten communities will collectively receive more than $3.8 million in Site Development Grant funding.

The Site Development Grant program is part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act supported by the Tennessee General Assembly for the last three years.

“I am excited to announce ten Site Development Grant recipients, and I’m especially pleased that each recipient is a rural site,” Lee said. “The site development grant program is part of the Rural Economic Opportunity Act, which focuses on promoting economic growth in rural Tennessee. I look forward to seeing what success the future holds for these communities with the assistance of these grants.”

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects. The funding helps communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements on project-ready sites.

Monday’s announcement included a $1 million grant for the Plateau Partnership Park, the 775-acre regional industrial site located adjacent to Interstate 40 in eastern Cumberland County. The site is owned and being developed by the Industrial Development Board of the Counties of Cumberland, Morgan and Roane, Tennessee.

The grant will be used to upgrade an existing 8900 linear foot section of water line along Mt. Vernal to a 12-inch line. The line will extend from Mt. Vernal Road under Interstate 40 to the Plateau Partnership Park Site.

“We are most grateful for the continued support of Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe and our Legislators.” said Plateau Partnership Park IDB Chairman John Davis in a press release, adding, “This grant allows us to continue efforts toward making our site truly ‘pad ready’.”

The Site Development Grant program works in tandem with TNECD’s Select Tennessee program. Since 2016, TNECD has awarded 90 Site Development Grants across the state, totaling nearly $32 million in assistance to local communities.