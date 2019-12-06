Home / Community Bulletin Board / Planned power outages Saturday in west Oak Ridge

Planned power outages Saturday in west Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

(CORED press release) The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department is advising customers in far west Oak Ridge of two planned power outages set for this Saturday, December 7, 2019. 

The first outage is scheduled to take place close to 7 a.m. with the second outage set for 2 p.m. Each outage is expected to be brief, lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Customers likely to be affected by the planned outages include the far west end of Oak Ridge at or near The Preserve. 

The outages are required by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as it makes improvements to the transmission service in the area. The improvements should increase reliability and allow much quicker restoration of service in case of problems with the power system. 

The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department appreciates our customers’ patience as we make these improvements. Any questions can be directed to the Electric Department by calling (865) 425-1803.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

‘Dine & Donate’ Monday, December 9th

On Monday, December 9, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.