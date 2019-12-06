Planned power outages Saturday in west Oak Ridge

(CORED press release) The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department is advising customers in far west Oak Ridge of two planned power outages set for this Saturday, December 7, 2019.

The first outage is scheduled to take place close to 7 a.m. with the second outage set for 2 p.m. Each outage is expected to be brief, lasting approximately 15 minutes.

Customers likely to be affected by the planned outages include the far west end of Oak Ridge at or near The Preserve.

The outages are required by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) as it makes improvements to the transmission service in the area. The improvements should increase reliability and allow much quicker restoration of service in case of problems with the power system.

The City of Oak Ridge Electric Department appreciates our customers’ patience as we make these improvements. Any questions can be directed to the Electric Department by calling (865) 425-1803.