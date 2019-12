Petro’s to help raise money for Claxton Safety Patrol

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Petro’s Chili & Chips in Clinton will be particiapting in a fundraiser to help out students at an area elementary school.

Tomorrow from 10:30 am to 9 pm, the Petro’s at 2217 North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton will donate 30% of its sales to the Claxton Elementary School Safety Patrol, so stop by and warm yourself up and support a great cause at the same time.