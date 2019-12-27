Pauline (Polly) Andrews Nichols, age 89, passed away peacefully at Norris Health and Rehabilitation Monday evening, December 23, 2019.Polly was employed by AT&T in Cincinnati, Ohio, after graduation from Lake City High School. She also worked for AT&T in Nashville and Oak Ridge until they changed over to South Central Bell. In her career she was a telephone operator for TVA and Union Carbide after which she retired from Martin Marietta as a Service Order Supervisor. She loved her home and family and enjoyed cooking and baking. She was an avid bowler where she traveled to many places with the Women’s International Bowling Conferences. When her health started to decline she had to give up bowling which she always missed. She and Bill would have celebrated their 67th anniversary December 27, 2019.

She was born to Henry B. and Marie Byrd Andrews, both of whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her were son, William A. (Nick) Nichols, Jr., brothers Joe Carl Andrews and Virgil Lee Andrews. Also several nephews and a niece preceded her.

She is survived by her husband, William A. (Bill) Nichols, daughter, Gaye Denise (Gerry) Landy of Nashville, TN, sister, Wanda (Honey Faye) Yates of Cleveland, TN, brother, Bobby Frank (Nancy) Andrews of Rocky Top, TN, several nieces and nephews and other family members.Pallbearers will be Paul Harrison, Mike Stair, Richard McIntosh, Steve Cox, Mike Cox and Ronnie Norton. Honorary Pallbearer, Eddie Stair.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 6-8 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 with funeral service to follow with Rev. Jimmy Davidson officiating. Entombment will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Mausoleum at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 1 PM.The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132.



