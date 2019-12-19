Parker Hardy to retire from OR Chamber

Longtime Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Parker Hardy has announced he will retire next summer.

Hardy has led the Oak Ridge Chamber since 1996.

Under Hardy’s leadership, the Chamber received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber of the Year designation in 2010.

During Hardy’s tenure, according to a press release you can read in its entirety on our website, the Chamber also played a vital role in recruiting new retail to City including the Main Street development as well as the Marriott TownePlace Suites. Residential development has been a key area of focus for the Chamber, as well, according to the release. The Chamber has been instrumental in recruiting residential developers now building in The Preserve, Groves Park Commons and Forest Creek Village. The Chamber also was instrumental in the attraction of Bristol Park, Centennial Village and Centennial Bluff multi-family developments.

Prior to his arrival in Oak Ridge, Hardy spent several years as a teacher and coach before serving as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. In 1982, he began a career in the chamber of commerce industry, serving as CEO of chambers in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. In 1994, Hardy came to Tennessee to lead the Tennessee Ocoee Development Agency where he was responsible for operating the 1996 Olympic Canoe/Kayak Slalom venue, the only Olympic “medal” event held outside of Georgia.

Hardy said, “Professionally, having the chance to provide leadership to the Oak Ridge Chamber has been a marvelous experience. I’ve had the chance to be engaged in complex issues and work with people and organizations that you don’t often find in a smaller community. I’ve managed chambers in four states now, and I’ve never worked with a more committed membership than we have here. And, personally, it didn’t take long for Oak Ridge to become a very special place for our entire family. Both of my sons are products of the Oak Ridge Schools, which gave them great ‘jumping off’ places into adulthood. Robin and I both have enjoyed the Oak Ridge lifestyle. This is a community that quickly accepts people and a city that really values community.”

About his plans for his retirement, Hardy remarked, “I’m looking forward to spending a lot of time with my wife Robin, who is a retired Oak Ridge Special Education teacher. There are several personal goals that I’d like to pursue – things that I’ve not been able to undertake during my professional career. Not ‘bucket list’ things like sky diving, but things that would be meaningful to me. And, of course, I’ve still got a lot to accomplish during the months leading up to my retirement.”

According to Morgan Smith, President of Consolidated Nuclear Security and Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, “Parker Hardy has provided outstanding leadership of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce throughout his time as President. Today, Oak Ridge is demonstrating a vibrant resurgence and Parker has certainly played a key role in working with the city and developers to help facilitate what we see and enjoy today in our city. The Chamber Board thanks him for his service and wishes him the very best in his future endeavors.”

John Garrity, Safeguards and Security Management Manager for Isotek and the chair-elect of the Chamber’s board of directors noted, “The City of Oak Ridge and the Chamber of Commerce in particular has benefitted from Parker’s leadership and service for nearly a quarter of a century. He is a true, selfless servant who is leaving the organization better than he found it and leaving a legacy of pro-business growth and advocacy.”

Connie Martin, Vice President and Chief Support Officer for Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge and immediate past chair of the Chamber’s board of directors said, “Parker Hardy has demonstrated his commitment to the citizens and business community of Oak Ridge as well as this region by his partnership with key leaders, organizations and influencers. He has worked tirelessly to advance economic development and has adapted to the changing landscape by recommending innovative solutions that have resulted in significant and sustained growth. We are better because of Parker’s passion and outcome-oriented approach.”

Colin Anderson, President of ORNL Federal Credit Union and Treasurer of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce commented, “We will miss Parker’s experience, knowledge and good humor. His vision for the Chamber of Commerce and his passion for Oak Ridge have created a solid foundation for future growth.”

“Parker was one of the first people I met in Oak Ridge when I came here to interview for ORUD,” stated Sue Kristjansson, President of ORUD Natural Gas and member of the Chamber’s executive committee. “He graciously drove me around town providing me with the history and information on possible economic opportunities. I have considered him a friend since then and wish him all the very best in retirement.”

