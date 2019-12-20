Pair arrested after pursuit, Narcan

Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase on Wednesday night.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew McGhee was on patrol Wednesday night at around 9:15 pm when he saw a car turn from Ross Cemetery Road on to New Clear Branch Road without using a turn signal. McGhee began following the car and a check with dispatchers revealed it had been reported stolen in Campbell County. McGhee attempted to pull the car over, but the driver of the Toyota Corolla sped up, leading the deputy on a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 80 miles an hour, with the occupants throwing bottles out of the car, that wound its way across the north end of the county before the driver pulled on to Beech Grove Road and drove until the road ended, and then traveled about a mile on to property owned by Windrock. The car turned on to Trail 72, where it stopped about 500 yards in, and the driver and the passenger both jumped out and fled on foot into the woods.

Another deputy who had joined the pursuit caught up to the woman, later identified as 22-year-old Cierra Pyle of Clinton, and took her into custody without incident.

McGhee caught up to the driver, identified as 34-year-old Travis Maples of Knoxville, and noted that he was vomiting and not fully responsive. McGhee asked him if he had taken any narcotics, and Maples replied, “I was eating all kinds of dope while I was driving,” according to the arrest report. McGhee and other deputies got Maples back to a patrol car, where they administered Narcan to reverse the effects of the drugs he had eaten. He later admitted at the Jail that he had eaten what he estimated to be between five to eight grams of meth as he fled in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Maples was charged with two counts of evading arrest, and one count each of vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, and a host of moving violations, registration and insurance violations and with driving on a revoked license.

Pyle was charged with false reports after originally lying about her identity, as well as evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prohibited weapon, in this case, brass knuckles.