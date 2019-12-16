ORT: New DQ in Oak Ridge

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a DQ Grill and Chill has opened in Oak Ridge.

The restaurant opened on Tuesday, December 3rd at the intersection of South Rutgers Avenue and Oak Ridge Turnpike, where Taco Bell used to be.

An official grand opening celebration for the new restaurant is expected in late January 2020.

The new DQ Grill and Chill includes about 75 staff members, ranging from crew members to managers, according to ORT, which also reports the restaurant and its drive-thru will be open daily.