OR Senior Center announces holiday reception plans

(OR Senior Center press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Center’s annual holiday reception for area senior citizens has been scheduled for Friday, December 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will be held inside the Oak Ridge Civic Center’s Shep Lauter Room (gymnasium) at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The reception will feature a light lunch of sandwiches, chips and cookies as well as holiday music and fellowship. The Senior Center guitar group will be playing live Christmas music beginning at 11 a.m.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and door prizes will be given away during that time. Bingo will be after lunch for those who want to stay and play.

Goodie bags will also be given out while they last. The event is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Senior Center and made possible by many generous donations from area businesses.

Questions about this event can be directed to the front desk of the Oak Ridge Senior Center by calling (865) 425-3999.