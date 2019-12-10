Operations recommends moving forward on church building purchase

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Operations Committee voted to move forward on the purchase of the building formerly occupied by Faith Promise Church in Clinton to serve as the county’s senior center.

Commissioner Robert McKamey made a motion to recommend that the full County Commission, when it meets next week, have Law Director Jay Yeager draw up a sales contract to purchase the building, which has been offered to the county by the church for $500,000. McKamey’s motion also instructed the County Mayor and the county Finance Director to develop what he called the best funding source for the purchase. That motion passed, meaning it will be considered next week by the Commission. Also approved during last night’s meeting was a motion made by Commissioner Robert Jameson to ask the mayor to offer the church $450,000 for the property. That recommendation was also passed, and will be considered when the Commission meets on Monday, December 16th at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.

We will continue to follow this story for you and will bring you more details as we get them.