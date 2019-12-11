Oak Ridge Christmas Parade Saturday

Almost 100 organizations and individuals have registered to be a part of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 14.

This year’s theme is “Christmas Around the World.”

The first official entry of the parade is always a crowd favorite: the award-winning Oak Ridge High School Marching Band. Other entries will include skaters, adoptable animals, antique and classic vehicles, dancers, and much more, according to a Chamber press release.

All of these entries help lead the way for the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa will be helped along his way by the Oak Ridge Fire Department.

The parade will start at 6 pm Saturday at Corporate Center on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road. From there, the parade travels down Lafayette to the Oak Ridge Turnpike, where it will continue west to the high school. The judge’s stand will be located in front of the Chamber.

Those participating in the parade will line up in the parking lot of Corporate Center, on the corner of Lafayette and Laboratory Road beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Detailed information will be e-mailed to all who have registered an entry.

The Chamber says that it will need “lots of Santa’s elves to serve as volunteer parade marshals to make the parade a safe, fun, and successful event.”

To volunteer, contact Greta Ownby by email at ownby@orcc.org or by phone at (865) 483-1321.