Oak Ridge announces holiday schedule changes

All City of Oak Ridge administrative offices (including the temporary location of the Utilities Business Office) will be closed Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25, 2019, in observance of Christmas. Additional closures and adjustments to City services and facilities are listed below:

• Household Trash and Recycling Collection: No pick-ups on December 25, collection will run on a one-day delay the remainder of the week

• Waste Connections Convenience Center: Closing at 3pm on December 24, closed all day December 25

• Civic Center: (incl. indoor pool) Closed December 20-25* & January 1

• Oak Ridge Senior Center: Closed December 20, 24-25, & January 1

• Oak Ridge Public Library: Closed December 24-25 & Jan. 1, Closing at 6pm on Dec. 31

• Scarboro Community Center: Closed December 24-25 & January 1

• Centennial Golf Course: Closed December 24-25

*The extended closure of the Civic Center (12/20-12/25) is due to gym floor refinishing.

As a reminder, City of Oak Ridge offices will also be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, for New Year’s Day.

There is no change to trash pick-up or Convenience Center hours for New Year’s.

Please contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (865) 425-3450 for more information on holiday schedules at public facilities like the Civic Center.

For questions about trash and recycling schedule adjustments, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.