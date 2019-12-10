Home / Featured / Oak Ridge accepting applications to serve on boards, committees

Oak Ridge accepting applications to serve on boards, committees

Jim Harris 16 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 43 Views

As part of Oak Ridge’s end-of-year election, the City Clerk’s Office is currently accepting applications from citizens who wish to serve on a board or commission. The submission deadline is Friday, January 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. 

Interested residents must complete a Boards and Commissions application available online by visiting www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections. Applicants may attach additional documents such as cover letters, reference lists and resumes. The application allows residents to choose and rank their top three board choices for consideration. 

The City is recruiting membership for a total of 16 boards and commissions:

·         Anderson County Board of Equalization

·         Anderson County Community Action Commission

·         Beer Permit Board (Oak Ridge)

·         Board of Building and Housing Code Appeals

·         Board of Zoning Appeals

·         Convention and Visitors Bureau (Explore Oak Ridge)

·         Environmental Quality Advisory Board

·         Health & Educational Facilities Board

·         Oak Ridge Heritage Railroad Authority

·         Oak Ridge Housing Authority

·         Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors

·         Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission

·         Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

·         Senior Advisory Board

·         Trade Licensing Board

·         Traffic Safety Advisory Board

Paper versions of the online application are available in the City Clerk’s Office, room 109 of the Municipal Building on South Tulane Avenue. 

To be considered, completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 24. Late applications or submissions will not be accepted. The election for all boards will take place at the regular Oak Ridge City Council meeting in February 2020. 

Interested residents can also visit the City’s website to learn about the composition of various boards, as well as their purpose, meeting schedules and special qualifications. For more information, contact Beth Hickman, City Clerk, at (865) 425-3411 or bhickman@oakridgetn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

City provides updates on TDOT projects

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect the fact that the lane closure …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.