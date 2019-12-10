Oak Ridge accepting applications to serve on boards, committees

As part of Oak Ridge’s end-of-year election, the City Clerk’s Office is currently accepting applications from citizens who wish to serve on a board or commission. The submission deadline is Friday, January 24, 2020, at 5 p.m.

Interested residents must complete a Boards and Commissions application available online by visiting www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections. Applicants may attach additional documents such as cover letters, reference lists and resumes. The application allows residents to choose and rank their top three board choices for consideration.

The City is recruiting membership for a total of 16 boards and commissions:

· Anderson County Board of Equalization

· Anderson County Community Action Commission

· Beer Permit Board (Oak Ridge)

· Board of Building and Housing Code Appeals

· Board of Zoning Appeals

· Convention and Visitors Bureau (Explore Oak Ridge)

· Environmental Quality Advisory Board

· Health & Educational Facilities Board

· Oak Ridge Heritage Railroad Authority

· Oak Ridge Housing Authority

· Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors

· Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission

· Recreation and Parks Advisory Board

· Senior Advisory Board

· Trade Licensing Board

· Traffic Safety Advisory Board

Paper versions of the online application are available in the City Clerk’s Office, room 109 of the Municipal Building on South Tulane Avenue.

To be considered, completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, January 24. Late applications or submissions will not be accepted. The election for all boards will take place at the regular Oak Ridge City Council meeting in February 2020.

Interested residents can also visit the City’s website to learn about the composition of various boards, as well as their purpose, meeting schedules and special qualifications. For more information, contact Beth Hickman, City Clerk, at (865) 425-3411 or bhickman@oakridgetn.gov.