Norris Dam State Park ‘Holiday Homecoming’ Dec. 14th

1 day ago

Norris Dam State Park will host its holiday homecoming on Saturday, December 14th, from 5-9 pm, on the east side of the Park as the rustic cabin area transforms into a winter village of festivities.

Local organizations will participate in holiday activities that include historic and educational interpretation, old-time music entertainment, storytelling, holiday treats and Santa Claus will even be there.

Homestyle dinners will be sold in the Tear Room with musical entertainment.

Parking is a short walk from the event area, and handicapped parking is available. You can expect to walk approximately one mile, so dress warmly and comfortably. Rangers also recommend bringing along a flashlight.

