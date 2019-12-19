New Dragon coach: “Tough is a talent”

Wednesday, newly-hired Clinton High School football coach Darell Keith acknowledged the hard work of his predecessor Randy McKamey in laying the groundwork for the Dragon football program as he prepares to try and move it to the next level. As a fan, I had to ask Coach Keith what his approach to the game on the field was going to look on Friday nights next fall, and I was not disappointed.

“I came up under “the Chief” (former UT defensive coordinator John Chavis, who was his Keith’s defensive coach at Alabama A&M), so you know I’m a defensive guy….I like to play defense on both sides of the ball. What does that mean? I’m from Alabama, so we are going to play smash-mouth football and hit you with play action. I’m an I-formation, spread type of guy, but I’m going to establish the run. Two things I believe in football has to happen…and ya know I really don’t want to get on my soapbox, but I will…you’ve got to do two things at any level of football, you’ve got to stop the run and you’ve got to establish the run. At Clinton, we’re going to make football personal again. That means we’re going to hit you, no matter what happens, we’re going to hit you. And when we get tired, we’re still going to hit you, so what we’re going to do is play a brand of football that they probably played in the 80s, and 70s. I want everybody to know that tough is a talent.”

Coach Keith will be formally introduced to the Orange and Black Nation this afternoon during a meet-and-greet event at the Hollingsworth Sports Complex on the campus of Clinton High School, and everyone is invited to come and welcome the new coach and his family to Clinton.