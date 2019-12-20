Nell Nabors Charles passed away on December 19, 2019 at Canterfield Assisted Living in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born Nell Nabors on December 12, 1924 in Mansfield, Louisiana to John Bachman and Camille Taylor Nabors and recently reached her 95th birthday. Nell attended Louisiana Tech University and upon graduation in the spring of 1945 traveled by train to Oak Ridge to work during the Manhattan Project as a lab technician in the Y-12 plant. There she met her husband, James Wiley Charles, Jr and married June 9, 1948. She took a reduction in force in 1952 to begin raising two sons as the family relocated to Clinton, living most of their lives on Eagle Bend Rd. Nell attended Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton. An avid bridge player, Nell received Life Master Achievement.

Nell was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years; sisters, Marie Lee Nabors, Lulie Taylor Nabors Brunk, Camille Nabors; brother John Bachman Nabors, Jr. She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law James (Jim) Wiley Charles, III and wife Melissa Parks Charles, and John David Charles and Gabrina Charles: grandchildren James (Jamie) W. Charles, IV and Lauren Marie Charles and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family is grateful to Kathy McCameron and staff at Canterfield Assisted Living for providing care and comfort during the last 5 years of Nell’s life.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00- 3:00 pm with funeral service at 3:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Interment will follow funeral service at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Salvation Army, 409 N. Broadway, Knoxville, TN. 37917. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com