Museum of Appalachia presents Candlelight Christmas Tour

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 47 Views

Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th, everyone is invited to come and experience the serenity of an Appalachian Christmas during the Museum of Appalachia’s Candlelight Christmas Tour. Each day, the event will run from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

The Museum invites you to tour selected cabins in the Museum village by candlelight, enjoy Christmas storytelling, drink hot apple cider, sing carols in the Irwin Chapel, visit with Museum animals, and make Appalachian ornaments.

It will also have wagon rides, a meet and greet with Santa Claus, a live Nativity scene, musicians performing throughout the grounds, and several demonstrations including: spinning and weaving, popcorn stringing, sorghum making, candle-dipping, specialty cooking, blacksmithing, sassafras tea-making, and lots of holiday craft activities for kids.

