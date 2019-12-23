MTSU report: Housing prices up over same time last year

A housing report released Monday says that Tennessee home prices increased last quarter compared to the same period in 2018, but total home permits dropped.

The Middle Tennessee State University Business and Economic Research Center report says home prices increased by about 6% statewide.

The Morristown Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) saw the biggest jump in home prices, with an 8.1% increase. Meanwhile, total home permits dropped almost 5.2% amid a 25.8% decrease in multi-family permits. Single-family permits still grew by almost 5.5%.

The Knoxville MSA, which encompasses Anderson County, saw home prices increase by 6.6%.

Compared to last quarter, Tennessee experienced growth in both single and multi-family home permits: 5.5% and 3.5%, respectively. However, Tennessee experienced a slight decline (-1.4%) in total housing permits. Compared to last year, Tennessee single-family home permits have increased by 5.5%. However, both multi-family and total permits have decreased, with multi-family permits decreasing 25.8% compared to last year.

The center says Tennessee’s annual change in housing prices has exceeded the that of the country for the last four years.

For a complete look at the report, visit https://www.mtsu.edu/berc/docs/housing19q3.pdf.