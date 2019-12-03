More on Norris Dam State Park ‘Holiday Homecoming’

Norris Dam State Park will host its 16th annual Holiday Homecoming on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event takes place in the historic district on the east side of the park, located just off the Norris Freeway. Participants are asked to donate one canned good item per person in lieu of an admission charge to be donated to the Norris Area Food Pantry.

The family-friendly event will feature old-time traditions from the 1930s representing Tennessee holiday homecomings in the local region. Nestled in the historic rustic-style cabins and Tea Room that was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps, participants will step back in time to enjoy this winter village. The event will offer historic and educational programs, caroling, old-time music, storytelling, holiday treats and good ol’ St. Nick. Home-style dinners will be available for purchase in the Tea Room.

Parking will be available a short distance from the event area. Participants should be expected to walk approximately one mile, wear weather-appropriate clothing and sturdy shoes, and bring a flashlight.

For additional information, please contact the Norris Dam State Park Visitor Center at (423) 425-4500 or visit this site.