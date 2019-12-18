More on new CHS football coach Darell Keith

As we reported Tuesday, Clinton High School has found its new football coach. The hiring of Darell Keith was announced Tuesday morning.

The 53-year-old Keith comes to Clinton after a successful two-year stint at Todd County High School in Elkton, Kentucky, where he took over a program that had failed to win more than five games in a season in 40 years and led them to the playoffs each year. In his time at Todd County, he compiled an 11-11 record, but has also been a successful coach at several levels of football, including middle school and semi-pro. A 27-year veteran of the US Army, where he served as a Drill Sergeant and in Special Forces, while based in Japan, to combat the effects of PTSD, he started and coached a team comprised of soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines that went on to win the United States Forces Japan-American Football League Southern Championship. At the time of his retirement from the military, he had achieved the rank of Master Sergeant.

Clinton athletic director Brad Collette (l) and new Clinton football coach Darell Keith (Photo by Anderson County Schools)

Coach Keith is an Alabama native and played his college football at Alabama A&M, whose defensive coordinator at the time was former UT defensive coordinator John Chavis. He is married and a father of three, including two grown children and a 14-year-old who is currently ranked as a top quarterback prospect in the class of 2024 in the state of Kentucky.

Last year, for his efforts at turning around Todd County, he was named the Division II Coach of the Year in the Bluegrass State and earned an Honorable Mention for the overall statewide coaching honor.

WYSH had a chance to catch up with Coach Keith on Tuesday and instead of focusing on himself and his hire, he wanted to make sure that he acknowledged the groundwork that has been laid by his predecessor, Randy McKamey. Coach Keith praised McKamey’s faith and the way that he and his family responded after the tragic death of their son, Will, several years go, and also spoke about the legacy he left on the field at Clinton, saying, “A good indicator of a good coach…they went 2-8 but they were in every game they played. They won their last two games so that tells you something about the character of the coach and the coaching staff. So I think Coach McKamey got the ball rolling in the right direction, and I’m pretty sure that he did justice to this program, so I’m going to try to make him proud as well as the Clinton community. He is always welcome to come and speak with me…I am always available.”

Keith will be the first African-American coach at Clinton High School, and according to an interview with a Kentucky media outlet, he is well aware of the story of the Clinton 12 and honored to be the school’s first black coach.

The community will have a couple of chances this week to learn more about Coach Keith, including tonight at 8:00 on BBB-TV’s “Locker Room Chat,” and tomorrow at 5:30 pm, when a meet and greet event will be held at the Hollingsworth Sports Complex on the campus of Clinton High School.