Mike Alcorn, age 57 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.

Mike was born on April 6, 1962 in Roane County. He is a native of this area and worked as a butcher at many different stores. Mike attended Mineral Springs Baptist Church and loved to play the guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Jean Alcorn; brother, Chuck Alcorn; brother-in-law, Johnny Poole; sister-in-law, Judy Alcorn.

Survivors include his son, Justin Alcorn of Anderson, SC; daughter, Amber Branum and husband Roy of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Ariana, Ethen, Jayce, and Marley; siblings, Larry Alcorn, Sherrell Poole, Eddy Alcorn and wife Gretchen, Gary Alcorn and wife Mary, Byron Alcorn and wife Gretchen, Burl Alcorn and wife Darlene, Cathy Barry and husband Terry; sister-in-law, Marsha Alcorn; also by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a special friend.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church from 1-3 pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Allen Crowe officiating. A graveside will follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Alcorn family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.