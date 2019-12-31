Home / Obituaries / Mike Alcorn, age 57 of Oliver Springs

Mike Alcorn, age 57 of Oliver Springs

Mike Alcorn, age 57 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.

Mike was born on April 6, 1962 in Roane County. He is a native of this area and worked as a butcher at many different stores. Mike attended Mineral Springs Baptist Church and loved to play the guitar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Jean Alcorn; brother, Chuck Alcorn; brother-in-law, Johnny Poole; sister-in-law, Judy Alcorn.

Survivors include his son, Justin Alcorn of Anderson, SC; daughter, Amber Branum and husband Roy of Andersonville, TN; grandchildren, Ariana, Ethen, Jayce, and Marley; siblings, Larry Alcorn, Sherrell Poole, Eddy Alcorn and wife Gretchen, Gary Alcorn and wife Mary, Byron Alcorn and wife Gretchen, Burl Alcorn and wife Darlene, Cathy Barry and husband Terry; sister-in-law, Marsha Alcorn; also by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a special friend.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church from 1-3 pm. A Memorial Service will begin at 3 pm with Pastor Allen Crowe officiating. A graveside will follow at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Alcorn family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

