Home / Obituaries / Mike Alan Nelson, age 53, of Oliver Springs

Mike Alan Nelson, age 53, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Mike Alan Nelson, age 53, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Nelson was born December 8, 1965 in Chula Vista, CA.  Mike and his wife, Bonnie, met in Maryland.  They moved to Karns in 1995 and then to Oliver Springs in 2001 where they have continued to live.  Mike was the president of the Tennessee Valley Golden Retriever Rescue.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Dean Nelson.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Nelson; by his mother, Lorraine; by a brother, David Nelson and wife, Reva; by an uncle, Chuck Gregg; by cousins:  Monique and Andreana Gregg; by a second cousin, Ella Sweat; by friends, John Chaligoj, Anne Copeland and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  A memorial service will be held at 12 noon. 

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Tennessee Valley Golden Retriever Rescue as Mike would have wanted. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 32973, Knoxville, TN 37931 or through their website at www.TVGRR.com. His family will be notified of your remembrance and any thoughts you wish to share.  

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Nelson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Linda Lea Dixon, age 51, of Clinton

Linda Lea Dixon, age 51, of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 30, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.