Mike Alan Nelson, age 53, of Oliver Springs

Mike Alan Nelson, age 53, a resident of Oliver Springs, passed away, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Nelson was born December 8, 1965 in Chula Vista, CA. Mike and his wife, Bonnie, met in Maryland. They moved to Karns in 1995 and then to Oliver Springs in 2001 where they have continued to live. Mike was the president of the Tennessee Valley Golden Retriever Rescue.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Dean Nelson.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Nelson; by his mother, Lorraine; by a brother, David Nelson and wife, Reva; by an uncle, Chuck Gregg; by cousins: Monique and Andreana Gregg; by a second cousin, Ella Sweat; by friends, John Chaligoj, Anne Copeland and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends, Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:30 am to 12 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Tennessee Valley Golden Retriever Rescue as Mike would have wanted. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 32973, Knoxville, TN 37931 or through their website at www.TVGRR.com. His family will be notified of your remembrance and any thoughts you wish to share.

