From all of us at WYSH and WQLA, here is hoping that you and yours have a safe, wonderful, and very Merry Christmas!

Due to the holiday, “Trading Time Primetime” will not be heard tonight (Tuesday, December 24th). The “Country Club Morning Show,” “Trading Time,” Ask Your Neighbor”, and “Trading Time Primetime” also take some time off on Wednesday for Christmas but will be back on the air beginning Thursday morning at 5 am with the simulcast of the WBIR Channel 10 News.