MEDIC still has ‘critical need’ for Type O Negative blood donors

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is reporting a critical need for Type O Negative blood and are encouraging all eligible donors to come in and make a donation.

MEDIC says it has seen fewer donors during the month of December while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products.

All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to use at over 100 organizations. The cards are sent via email within 48 hours of donating. Donors also receive their choice of MEDIC shirt, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon.

MEDIC fixed Donor Centers in Downtown Knoxville, Farragut, Athens and Crossville will remain open until 4 pm local time today (Tuesday, December 31st). You can look for the dates, times and locations of MEDIC’s Mobile Blood Drives by visiting www.medicblood.org

