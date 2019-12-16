Home / Community Bulletin Board / MEDIC in need of O-Negative blood

MEDIC in need of O-Negative blood

Jim Harris 12 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is currently reporting a low inventory of Type O Negative blood. O Negative Donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible.  MEDIC typically sees fewer donors during the holiday season while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products. As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. 

This week (12/16 – 12/20) is MEDIC’s Friends and Family promotion, during which you can stop by any center or drive and let MEDIC know which of its staff members is your friend or a member of your family, and they could win prizes. Donors themselves will receive Holiday Socks, a Chick-fil-a coupon (for participating stores) and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

This Friday and Saturday (12/20 – 12/21) is MEDIC’s Twas’ the Pint Before Christmas promotion, during which all donors receive a Ski Pass for Ober Gatlinburg, special holiday shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

For more information, including a list of the addresses and hours for MEDIC’s fixed donor locations, or the dates and times for MEDIC’s mobile blood drives, check them out online at www.medicblood.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CCSO raids home Friday

Friday morning, investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.