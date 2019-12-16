MEDIC in need of O-Negative blood

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is currently reporting a low inventory of Type O Negative blood. O Negative Donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible. MEDIC typically sees fewer donors during the holiday season while seeing a steady or increased usage of blood products. As a reminder, the blood on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event and it takes three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

This week (12/16 – 12/20) is MEDIC’s Friends and Family promotion, during which you can stop by any center or drive and let MEDIC know which of its staff members is your friend or a member of your family, and they could win prizes. Donors themselves will receive Holiday Socks, a Chick-fil-a coupon (for participating stores) and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

This Friday and Saturday (12/20 – 12/21) is MEDIC’s Twas’ the Pint Before Christmas promotion, during which all donors receive a Ski Pass for Ober Gatlinburg, special holiday shirt and a coupon for a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

For more information, including a list of the addresses and hours for MEDIC’s fixed donor locations, or the dates and times for MEDIC’s mobile blood drives, check them out online at www.medicblood.org.