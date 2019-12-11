MEDIC announces December promotions, schedule

(MEDIC press release) MEDIC Regional Blood Center is offering a variety of incentives and opportunities to donate blood and blood-related products next week and through the holidays.

For the month of December, while supplies last, each donor will receive a pair of holiday socks as well as a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

The MEDIC Friends and Family promotion will begin on the 16th and end on the 20th. MEDIC staff members are recruiting their friends and family to donate that week and will be able to earn prizes for their hard work. Donors will also be treated to the holiday socks, Chic-fil-A coupon (to participating stores) and the Texas Roadhouse coupon.

Twas’ the Pint Before Christmas will take place on the 20th and 21st and donors will receive a Ski Pass for Ober Gatlinburg, special holiday-themed long-sleeve shirt and a coupon for Texas Roadhouse.

During the week of Christmas, donors will receive a movie ticket and their choice of the holiday socks or the holiday-themed shirt (while supplies last) as well as the Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

MEDIC donor centers will close at 2 PM on Christmas Eve and will be closed all day on Christmas Day. MEDIC will resume regular hours on the 26th.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is an independent blood center and regional nonprofit organization serving 22 counties. Donations made locally truly help neighbors in our region.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org.