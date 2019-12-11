Home / Obituaries / Maria Teresa Negron Irizarry, age 90, of Kingston

Maria Teresa Negron Irizarry, age 90, of Kingston

Maria Teresa Negron Irizarry, age 90, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born March 8, 1929 in Maricao, Puerto Rico and moved to Roane County in March of 2010, after retiring in 1996 as a Medical Transcriptionist for the Social Security Administration in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She enjoyed dancing, fishing and was an avid gardener. Preceded in death by her husband, Rafael Irizarry; parents, Alejandro & Narcisa Morales Negron; several brothers & sisters.

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law Carlos Alberto & Paula Denise Brackett Irizarry of Kingston

Grandson Preston Daniels & wife, Erin of Kingston

Great-grandchildren Ali & Luke Daniels of Kingston

The family would like to extend appreciation to her special friends & caretakers at Victorian Square in Rockwood.

A private Celebration of Life may be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local animal shelter or humane society. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

