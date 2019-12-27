Home / Featured / Man shot on Christmas in Roane County

Man shot on Christmas in Roane County

Jim Harris

A man was shot at a home in Roane County early Christmas morning.

Roane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on Williams Road in the Paint Rock community at around 2 am Christmas morning after an argument escalated to violence, then to gunfire. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Deputies say they have identified a suspect but that their investigation is continuing, and that charges are pending.

Meanwhile, deputies reported arresting several of the people who were at the residence at the time of the incident on outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting.

