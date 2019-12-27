Home / Featured / Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman

Man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman

13 mins ago Featured, Local News

A Briceville man was arrested on numerous charges following an incident in which he allegedly held a woman against her will and assaulted her.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Paul responded to a home on Briceville Highway, where he made contact with the alleged victim. She told Paul that Ronnie Carroll had held her against her will and would not let her leave the home, at one point binding her hands and feet together with a bed sheet. She told the deputy that Carroll also hit her with a belt, puncher her in the face and choked her three different times during the incident. She said she managed to free herself and then jump out a window before running to her neighbor’s house.

The neighbor told deputies she did not see the assault but did see its aftermath, starting with the woman climbing out the window. The witness said that Carroll had started to chase the victim but turned around and fled into the woods when she said she was going to call 911.

Both the victim and Carroll told Paul that he was high on meth at the time of the assault, which Carroll claimed was self defense after the alleged victim “stabbed him in the arm.” Paul examined Carroll’s arm, and aside from a small cut, found no evidence he had been stabbed. The victim, meanwhile, had “severe swelling and bruising on her face,” as well as cuts bruising on her neck consistent with having been choked. He also recovered the bloody sheet the woman was allegedly bound with.

Carroll was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, both felonies, and taken to the Anderson County Jail without further incident.

The victim and Carroll do know one another.

